Karan Johar proudly admits being 'worldly wise Uncle' after Zeenat Aman flaunts 'Aunty' tag: 'This piece has inspired me to accept...'

Zeenat Aman has shared another controversial opinion in her latest Instagram post, addressing the term 'aunty'. She challenged the notion that it should be viewed as derogatory, questioning the 'genius' behind that idea. Inspired by her perspective, director Karan Johar proudly embraced the label of 'uncle'. He wrote, “This piece has inspired me to accept and welcome being addressed as ‘Uncle’.”

Zeenat Aman enjoys sharing various aspects of her life on social media. In her recent Instagram post, she addressed the often derogatory connotation associated with the term 'aunty', while posing in a t-shirt that features the word 'Aunty'.

She wrote, "Which genius decided that “aunty” is a derogatory term? It certainly wasn’t me." The veteran actress expressed her thoughts on the term, highlighting the essential role of older women in providing comfort, support, and wisdom. Zeenat emphasized that the Indian aunty is a familiar figure, offering a listening ear, a warm meal, and a welcoming presence, regardless of familial ties.

Proudly identifying as an aunty, she shared personal reflections about her stepmother, Shamim, who supported her during her sons' early years by cooking meals and caring for them. Zeenat concluded, "Now tell me about the extraordinary aunty or aunties in your life! It’s as good a day as any to tag an aunty, credit an aunty, celebrate an aunty."



Karan Johar was inspired by Zeenat Aman's post, expressing his willingness to embrace the title of 'uncle'. He commented that her words motivated him to accept this label and recognize the positives of being a worldly wise uncle. KJo wrote, "It’s time to embrace the inevitable and also acknowledge the positives of being a worldly wise uncle."

Zeenat Aman joined Instagram in February 2023, providing a look into her glamorous 70s film life, sharing amusing stories, and delivering empowering messages to encourage women to challenge stereotypes.

The veteran actress gained fame in the 1970s with memorable performances in films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Her impressive filmography also includes hits like Don, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer. Currently, she is set to return to the screen in The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also star in Bun Tikki, alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

