Zeenat Aman opens up about feeling lonely and admits she didn't have 'meaningful' relationships: 'With men, their intent was...'

Zeenat Aman keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing deep thoughts about her personal life and career. Recently, she penned a long note about meaningful relationships in her life. She revealed that they have been difficult to come by and admitted to feeling lonely. The veteran actress also mentioned how the men’s intent was ‘obvious’ when they tried to create a bond with her.

Today, September 2, 2024, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself from her younger years. In the caption, she began, “This Monday, a meditation on meaningful relationships…” The actress confessed, “I have not had too many.” She said that she didn’t think about it much when she was younger but has recently thought about it.

Zeenat ji shared, “There is a saying - it’s lonely at the top. Well, it’s lonely at the bottom too. I have experienced both.”

She revealed that she has realized a ‘crude’ truth while delving deep into her life. Zeenat ji stated that her public image is the reason behind the lack of meaningful relationships in her life. She disclosed, “Meaningful relationships have been difficult to come by because my public persona has always overshadowed my true self. The idea that people have of me has been something of a prison, even while it has been a privilege.”

She also explained this in context of different genders. Zeenat ji mentioned, “With men, their intent was almost always obvious, which was flattering but ultimately shallow. And with women… the nature of society, especially back in those days, forced comparisons that led to envy in one too many cases.”

Zeenat Aman then asked how a meaningful relationship could be measured. She shared her perspective where she considered the measure to be ‘reciprocity.’ The Don star continued, “For me it is when there is reciprocity - in celebrating each others successes, enduring the bad times together, being able to speak and receive home truths, and above all, reaching a point where your outward masks (and don’t we all have them?) can be removed.”

Zeenat ji revealed that she unfortunately had less success in this area. However, she added that one good thing is that she has come to dote more on the significant bonds that do exist in her life.

She concluded her note by wishing meaningful relationships in the lives of her followers. “Perhaps I have bored you with this pontification, but it is followed by this one earnest wish - that each of you finds meaningful relationships, romantic or otherwise, to add brilliance to your lives,” she stated.

Bollywood celebrities and fans were equally in awe of Zeenat Aman’s honesty and wise thoughts. Janhvi Kapoor liked the post, while Shilpa Shetty left heart and smiling face emojis in the comments section.

One fan claimed, “I would read a book written by you on literally ANY topic,” while another person expressed, “An icon then, an icon now for the younger generation and a legend forever.” Many users praised her write-up and used red heart emojis.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman will be seen in the film Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The movie is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and produced by Manish Malhotra.

