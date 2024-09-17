Karan Johar reveals people questioned his decision to be a single parent with 'samaaj kya kahega': ‘Why should I...’

Karan Johar recently shared that his choice to raise his children, Yash and Roohi, as a single parent was challenging. He faced criticism from others who questioned his decision and said 'Log kya kahenge, samaaj kya kahega'. Despite this, Karan was not concerned about the negativity and mentioned, "Why should I be bothered about what people say when I have my mother’s blessings?"

During his appearance on the Jai Madaan—Lady of Fortune show, Karan Johar spoke about the doubts people expressed regarding his decision to become a single parent. Many asked, ‘Are you sure? Log kya kahenge, samaaj kya kahega (What will society say)?’ Karan, however, was not swayed by these concerns because he had the support of his mother.

He shared, “I said, ‘Why should I be bothered about what people say when I have my mother’s blessings?’ My mother was so supportive. She said immediately, ‘You want to have a child of your own without a partner; please go ahead. But make sure, because it’s a very big responsibility’." He added that witnessing a child grow and develop their own personality is indeed a major commitment.

The director also shared that he strives to live without regret or guilt. He emphasized his commitment to pursuing what he wants and living authentically, without apology. Despite receiving a great deal of advice, including warnings about overexposing himself through appearances like Koffee with Karan, he chose to disregard these concerns. Many advised that directors should maintain a sense of mystique and remain behind the camera, but Karan challenged and dispelled these conventional notions.

Earlier, in a conversation with Faye D’Souza, Karan Johar discussed the challenges he faces, particularly concerning questions about their mother. He acknowledged that these situations are difficult, as is the experience of parenting. He described the modern family setup as unconventional, noting the complexities his child faces, such as questions about their origins and the role of their mother, who is actually his mother. Karan mentioned seeking guidance from school counselors on how to handle these issues, underscoring that parenting is never straightforward.

Karan welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, on February 7, 2017, via surrogacy. Yash was named to honor Karan’s late father, Yash Johar, while Roohi’s name reflects his mother Hiroo Johar.

