Shah Rukh Khan's 'mind is like a maze,’ reveals Karan Johar; says you will be your 'most awkward version' in front of Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are not just admired in India but have fans across the globe, and it's easy to see why. Recently, Karan Johar shared his thoughts on both stars. He said, "Shah Rukh Khan’s mind is like a maze," while also noting, "You will be the most awkward version of yourself in front of Amitabh Bahchchan."

In an interview with Jai Madaan, Karan Johar opened up about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, praising both his intellect and emotional depth. He expressed his awe for SRK’s sharp mind and said, "I am in awe of how much he has done to nurture his mind. He always had a beating heart. That always existed. He has a big heart. But, his mind is like a maze. Whenever I hear him speak, he is somebody who can command your attention, no matter where in the world you are." Karan also added that he is not just an ambassador for Indian cinema, but for the nation as a whole.

In the same interview, Karan Johar associated Amitabh Bachchan with the concept of 'power'. He explained that Big B has an undeniable presence that can make people feel awkward or unsure of themselves. Karan shared that many tend to say or do unusual things in his presence, simply because they are overwhelmed by his aura. He believes this influence reflects true power, something few possess.

Earlier today, September 18, 2024, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. He sported a casual yet stylish look, wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue denim. The standout elements of his outfit included a brown leather jacket and a black cap with a striking red 'X'. With a brown sling bag, King Khan made his way to his car.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to showcase his voice talent as Mufasa in the Hindi adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, arriving in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024. He’s also preparing for his upcoming film King, which will feature him and his daughter, Suhana Khan, in prominent roles. This project, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is produced by Gauri Khan alongside Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen portraying the legendary Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. Up next, he will make his debut in Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 10.

