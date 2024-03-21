Kareena Kapoor expresses excitement for Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, wants audience to watch it ‘again and again’

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has claimed the title of the most talented diva in the Indian film industry. Even after decades, she is remembered by her iconic characters like Chameli, Geet, Poo and more. After taking a brief hiatus in 2021, she returned with a bang. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her heist comedy film Crew. During an interview, the actress expressed excitement about the film’s theatrical release.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is excited for the release of Crew

After the success of her debut OTT film Jaane Jaan, followed by The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to grace cinema halls with Crew. During an event, the actress shared that she is excited about the film because, after a long time, a movie of hers is coming to cinemas. NDTV quoted her saying, “It feels amazing. I want everyone to watch it again and again. Everybody already loved the trailer, and I am quite sure they are going to be super excited even more once they see (the song).”

A while ago, the makers dropped the second track of the movie titled Choli Ke Peeche, featuring Bebo. It’s a reprise version of the peppy number by Ila Arun, and some parts are sung by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about the making of the song, the 43-year-old actor said, “The song is also so much fun. People love the Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai song and this goes with the theme of our film. There is a lot happening in the song. When you guys see the film, you all will know. Anyway, I think it is quite a blockbuster track, which people will definitely love to dance on.”

More about Crew

Rajesh Krishnan helms the movie, which is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit. Tabu and Kriti Sanon star as air hostesses working for a fictional airline called Kohinoor. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also make a special appearance in the feature film, which is set to make its theatrical debut on March 29, 2024.

