Crew song Choli Ke Peeche OUT: Kareena Kapoor brings back '90s ka magic' with a perfect mix of Diljit Dosanjh

The upcoming film Crew has created a buzz among fans. It features A-list stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in pivotal roles. Since its announcement, the movie has piqued the curiosity of audiences worldwide. Excitement soared even higher with the recent unveiling of the trailer, and now, to keep the anticipation soaring, the makers have dropped the second track, Choli Ke Peeche, starring Kareen Kapoor Khan.

Choli Ke Peeche song out now

The makers dropped the second track, Choli from Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena has brought a lot of energy and excitement to this fantastic new version of the Choli Ke Peeche song, and we're absolutely loving it. This song, a remake of the famous track by Ila Arun, also features the voice of Diljit Dosanjh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu talk about Crew

During the trailer launch event of Crew, Tabu was asked the reason why filmmakers cast her in specific roles. The actress quipped that it might be because she is known for scolding people. She remarked, "Daantne ke liye lete hai mujhe filmon mein."

During the chat, Kareena Kapor Khan opened up about working with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She said, "I think I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her so much. I had the opportunity and the honor of finally sharing screen space with her and, of course, with the supremely talented and lovely Kriti Sanon. I really hope the film does well. Rajesh has made, I think, a super funny film. Super happy and excited."

About Crew

Get ready for an exhilarating ride packed with excitement and laughter in the eagerly awaited film Crew, helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan and backed by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Starring the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, alongside the versatile Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

This family-friendly extravaganza, brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, promises wholesome entertainment. Scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, Crew guarantees an unforgettable cinematic journey brimming with joy and thrills.

