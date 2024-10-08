Kareena Kapoor Khan's little one Jeh wins hearts with his cute run as she asks him to 'come fast'; Taimur is every elder son ever

Kareena Kapoor Khan might be the busiest actress in B-town but she is also a dedicated mother who always prioritizes spending time with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Oftentimes, she is seen doing her mom's duties and picking up kids from school, and post their soccer matches. Yet again, the Crew actress was spotted heading home with her boys. While Taimur walked holding his mom’s hand like a disciplined elder kid, Jeh’s cute run after she asked him to ‘come fast’ won hearts online.

In a video posted by Pinkvilla on their official social media handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in the parking lot, heading inside her residence with her sons. The Jaane Jaan star held her elder son Taimur Ali Khan’s hands tightly as they rushed inside. Since Jehangir Ali Khan was left behind, Bebo asked him to ‘come fast’. On hearing his mom’s instructions, he cutely ran towards her with his little legs making everyone go ‘awww’. Looking at both their outfits, it's evident they were coming from a soccer match. To pick her kids up from the field, the actress wore a black t-shirt with blue flared denim pants and flats.

Take a look:

Netizens were all hearts on Mumma's boy Jeh. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo will be sharing the screen with biggies like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. A source also told us the audience will get a glimpse of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. An insider informed Pinkvilla, “It’s a mega-collaboration, and the newest addition to his fabled cop universe is Chulbul Pandey. While Singham Again will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit’s cop universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Kareena has also signed on for one of the biggest feature films in Indian Cinema to mark her 25th year in the industry. Revealing more about the feature film, a source close to the development told us, “It’s a role that she has not done till date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point of time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career.”

Are you excited to see what’s in store for the actress in the upcoming months? For all major B-town updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor called husband Saif Ali Khan her 'entire universe' on Koffee With Karan