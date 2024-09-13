The Buckingham Murders Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer crime thriller

The Buckingham Murders, which received a lot of acclaim at film festivals, has finally been released in theaters today, September 13, 2024. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role as detective Jas Bhamra. The netizens who have already watched the movie shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Take a look at the 10 tweets in this article to find out what the audience is saying about the film before you catch it in cinemas.

The Twitter reviews of netizens were filled with praise for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s acting performance. They also appreciated the mysterious and thrilling storyline of The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta.

One person said, “One of the finest performances by Kareena, it’s an engaging mystery triller #TheBuckinghamMurders.”

Another user wrote, “Who knew #KareenaKapoorKhan could pull off such a tough detective role? #TheBuckinghamMurders is totally worth the watch!”

A tweet read, “What a wild, thrilling ride from start to finish! #TheBuckinghamMurders.”

One netizen complimented Ranveer Brar, who plays a pivotal role in the film. He said, “I just found out today that Ranveer Brar can act too! He is so good in #TheBuckinghamMurders!”

Another post stated, “Kareena, the intensity in your eyes says it all, in #TheBuckinghamMurders, you’ve look one of your best in this movie!!!!”

A user mentioned, “The suspense in Kareena Kapoor Khan #TheBuckinghamMurders reminds me of Kajol’s #Gupt, you won’t get to know the culprit till the end!!!!!”

Check out more reactions:

The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It marks Kareena’s maiden production.

The screenplay has been penned by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor. The film follows a crime investigation conducted by Detective Bhamra. She has to interrogate the suspects in the neighborhood and solve the case of a missing child.

Earlier today, Kareena put out a special post on Instagram to celebrate the film’s release. She expressed her pride in this project, stating, “As an actor, it’s the choices one makes… And I am very proud of this choice.”

