Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha Kapoor loves RRR’s Naatu Naatu song: ‘We do the steps’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, is already a little sensation. The proud mother never misses an opportunity to talk about her daughter whenever she can. The Alpha actress often shares Raha's likes, dislikes, and what she enjoys the most. Recently, Alia revealed that little Raha loves the song Naatu Naatu, featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan and they even try to do the steps but being so young, she isn't quite able to do them yet.

During a promotional event for her upcoming film Jigra, Alia shared, "Naatu Naatu actually plays in my house every day. Raha, my daughter, loves Naatu Naatu. She plays the song and says, ‘Mama, play Naatu Naatu,’ then we play the song, and she says, ‘Mama, come here,’ and she makes me stand against some support, and then we do the step."

She then added, "Obviously, she doesn’t know how to do the step, but she has seen my clip doing Naatu Naatu from some award function and says, ‘Show Mama's video doing Naatu Naatu.’

During another press conference in Delhi, Alia Bhatt was asked which song she would want her daughter to see first. The National Award-winning actress responded that just the day before, Raha had watched the first song she ever filmed, Radha Teri Chunri from Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, which also marked the debuts of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Alia explained that they have started gradually introducing Raha to songs now that she is nearly two years old. The first song Raha ever watched was Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One—Shiva. However, just the previous day, she enjoyed watching Radha Teri Chunri followed by Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Alia humorously added that Raha must think dancing to these songs is completely normal, which amused the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

Apart from this, she also has YRF's Alpha with Sharvari. YRF's first female spy movie is scheduled for release on Christmas 2024. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in her lineup.

