Kareena Kapoor Khan drops PICS with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor; calls herself 'DiljitFanForever'

The second-day celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a canvas of sangeet, amazing performances by popular singers, Bollywood celebrities dancing, singing, and many more. A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped pictures from the last night featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops glimpses from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's party

On March 3, taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a bunch of glimpses from the second-day celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Her post featured a picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan where the couple can be seen posing close to each other. The other pictures also show Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla.

In the post, Bebo can be seen dancing as Diljit Dosanjh is singing. He was one of the star guests for the Sangeet night. The actress also called herself a forever fan of Diljit.

She penned, "And what a night Thank you to Anant and Radhika for what probably was one of the most EPIC nights ever…#DiljitFanForever."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a splash in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, signaling her venture into online streaming platforms. Her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders earned acclaim at film festivals, building anticipation for its official release.

Kareena gears up for her role as a witty air hostess in the upcoming family comedy Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The recently unveiled teaser showcases Kareena's glamorous persona, delivering humor with finesse. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the eagerly anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance. Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Additionally, Kareena is set to feature in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

