Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon drop new posters to announce teaser release date

Crew is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. It boasts the star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film has sparked immense curiosity among audiences since its initial announcement. After the announcement of the release date, the excitement reached new heights as the makers unveiled the interesting first-look poster showcasing the three lead actresses. Adding to this, the makers now dropped two new sets of posters of the leading actresses along with the release date of Crew's teaser.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon look confident in new Crew posters

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon made a collaborative post and shared two sets of new posters of their upcoming Crew. Adding more excitement to it, they revealed the release date of the teaser as well. The teaser of Crew will be out tomorrow, February 24.

In the first set of the poster, the actresses look glamorous in western outfits while the second one gives a glimpse of Bebo, Tabu, and Kriti in traditional attires.

Sharing the post, they captioned it, "This #Crew is ready to take off, are you? #CrewTeaser, arriving tomorrow. #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."

Have a look: