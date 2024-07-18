Kareena Kapoor Khan has sassy reaction to post that says it’s priceless to yell at kids during vacations

Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses her summer vacations, come what may. This year too, she flew to a beach location outside India to enjoy her summer with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. The actress has been sharing multiple glimpses of the fun time she is having with her family.

Minutes ago, the actress reshared a post on her Instagram that stated that no one can put a price on the memories parents make yelling at their kids during vacations. Bebo’s reaction to it is as epic as the post. Read on!

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to hilarious post about parenting during vacations

Kareena Kapoor Khan was missed at the star-studded wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While she has been keeping a close eye on all the fun through social media, Bebo gave the event a pass to enjoy her lovely time with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh.

As she soaked in the sun and enjoyed her drink by the beach, the Jaane Jaan actress stumbles upon a funny post while scrolling through her Instagram feed. Hence, she decided to reshare it on her profile for the other parents to read and laugh.

Advertisement

The post read, “Sure, vacations can be expensive, but you can’t put a price tag on the memories you make yelling at your kids in unique and beautiful destinations!” Reaction to it, Kareena penned, “Toooo good.”

Check out her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped nostalgic post as Refugee completed 24 years

Last month when Kareena’s debut feature film Refugee completed 24 years of its release, the actress took to social media and dropped an endearing video to mark the day. While she expressed gratitude for the lovely 24 years in the industry, she also mentioned that the best is yet to come.

Her post read, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters. The best is yet to come. Love you all.” Bebo will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops postcard-worthy pic of son Taimur while enjoying sunny day on a London beach