Kareena Kapoor Khan drops postcard-worthy pic of son Taimur while enjoying sunny day on a London beach

Kareena Kapoor and her London diaries are keeping fans hooked and how. The talented actress is currently having a wonderful time on her vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable kids, Taimur and Jeh. And to our delight, she has been consistently sharing breathtaking pictures and videos from her trip.

Now, a while back, Bebo dropped a playful picture of her son Tim Tim as they enjoyed a sunny day at the beach.

Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan enjoy sunny day at the beach

Today, on June 26, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of her son, Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, the little kiddo was seen dressed in orange shorts while he was enjoying his time at the London beach.

The actress didn’t cease the chance to capture the moment with her camera as she posted it on her social media too. She wrote alongside, “Run baby Run,” followed by a red heart and a rainbow emoji.



Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor gives a peek into her Sunday

On Sunday, the actress had shared another captivating selfie from her hotel room. In the photograph, the actress was seen looking away from the camera as she clicked a selfie sitting on the couch enjoying the outside view on a sunny day from her room’s window.

Sitting in her comfort space, Bebo was seen sporting a striped t-shirt and hair tied in a ponytail. “Sundays by my window,” she wrote in the caption, followed by a rainbow and a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's adorable birthday wish for sister Karisma Kapoor

Even though Kareena Kapoor couldn't make it to her sister Karisma Kapoor's 50th birthday celebration, she made sure to send her lots of love with a heartfelt wish.

Sharing a video juxtaposing several endearing moments, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO 50 is the new 30 gurllll Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That’s what I wish for you…#LoloKaBirthday”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s highly-anticipated, Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

The film is poised to hit the theaters on Diwali later this year.

