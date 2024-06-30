24 years of Refugee: Kareena Kapoor leaves fans nostalgic with video ft. Abhishek Bachchan; ‘The best is yet to come’

Kareena Kapoor starrer Refugee is among the most celebrated movies in Bollywood. Directed by JP Dutta, it starred Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and more in the important roles. The romantic musical film was released in 2000 and completed 24 years of its release today.

To mark the occasion, Bebo got nostalgic as she shared a heartfelt note on her social media.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates 24 years of Refugee with video ft Abhishek Bachchan

Today, on June 30, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and juxtaposed several memorable scenes and songs from the film featuring her and Abhishek Bachchan. To mark its anniversary, the Singham Again actress shared the video with the text, “24 years of Refugee” written on it.

Alongside the post, the actress expressed her emotions stating, “24 years of discovering myself and my characters …(Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)The best is yet to come…(Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)Love you all …”

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

The post shared by Kareena left all her fans gushing over her as they relived the memories attached with the film.

A fan wrote, “24 Years of the best actress ever,” another fan remarked, “24 years of ruling our hearts!,” while a third fan stated, “Kareena has started No-Makeup trend just with the first film itself,” and another fan exclaimed, “Forever proud of you, forever inspired by you and loving you foreverrr,” one another fan wrote, “Iconic from the very first frame.”

Advertisement

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Refugee is currently streaming on Netflix.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s eagerly-awaited Singham Again. The upcoming installment in the cop universe boasts an ensemble star cast consisting of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e. on August 15, 2024. However, makers announced the postponement of its release earlier this month on June 14. The film will make its theatrical debut on Diwali 2024, locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Additionally, she also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Does Saif Ali Khan have a secret Instagram account? Actor REVEALS