Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals it's difficult to raise 2 boys as Taimur ‘bullies’ Jeh: 'Sirf filmo mein dekha hai...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite vocal about her personal life, and never shies away from sharing details about her sons or her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Their two adorable sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, have also begun hitting headlines for their antics on social media and in front of the paps. They always grab eyeballs and become the talk of the town whenever they step out with Bebo and Saif. In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Crew star opened up about both her sons and how their energy keeps driving her crazy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her sons being strong individuals

When Ranveer asked Kareena Kapoor Khan about what she keeps telling her kids Taimur and Jeh as a mother. The actress instantly laughed and quipped that right now, she just keeps asking them not to fight with each other. Recalling the moment when she was getting ready to come to shoot for the podcast, she revealed hearing hubby Saif Ali Khan screaming at the top of his voice and confessed that now all they have to do as parents are constantly pulling Taimur and Jeh apart.

Talking about her sons further, Kareena added, “They are both finding their identities right now and Taimur is like the older brother so he is like haq jamaoing, bullying him, pushing him and the little one is like ‘you can’t do that to me’. Right now, it’s so difficult like with two boys it's crazy.” Kareena further admitted that Taimur and Jeh are very strong individuals, and they have their own personalities.

Advertisement

Explaining how Jeh always tells Taimur that he is not a ‘pushover’, Kareena quipped “Yaar ye to sirf filmo me dekha tha ab to life me ho raha hai”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves with her appearance in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, marking her debut in the OTT space. Additionally, her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders garnered considerable acclaim after premiering at film festivals, though its public release is eagerly anticipated.

Now, Kareena is gearing up to dazzle audiences with her portrayal of a sassy air hostess in the upcoming commercial family entertainer Crew, alongside actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The recently unveiled trailer showcased Kareena in a glamorous avatar, delivering quirky and hilarious jokes with panache. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this much-awaited film is slated to grace the silver screen on March 29, 2024.

Furthermore, Kareena is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie Singham Again. This star-studded venture features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor reveals what she found most attractive about Saif Ali Khan in first meet: 'I'm still...'