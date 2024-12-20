Kartik Aaryan and Mallika Sherawat bonding over candid chats and laughs is the most unexpected meeting of 2024

Kartik Aaryan and Mallika Sherawat's recent meeting might just be the most surprising encounter of 2024! The two stars connected wonderfully at an event, and a video of their interaction has gone viral, making fans feel like they’re witnessing a reunion with an old friend.

On December 20, Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram handle and posted a video with Kartik Aaryan . In the video, the duo is seen engrossed in candid chats and sharing loud laughter. While the actress was animatedly talking, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor was all ears, maintaining a sweet smile on his face. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that their video was so raw and pure that fans found it relatable.

Mallika also posted a couple of candid pictures with Aaryan and described him as "Charming & Gentlemanly," adding a smile emoji. She even added the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the background music.

Reacting to the video, fans flooded the comments section with their responses to the post. One fan complimented the actress, stating, "You are stunning, look at yourself, you have kept your body fit." Another elated fan exclaimed, "Mallika returns." Additionally, a third fan wrote, "Mallika is very grounded. Actresses like her are missing these days in Bollywood," while another fan gushed over their meeting, expressing, "Didn’t see this coming, but what a sweet video."

After significant years, Mallika made her comeback in the Hindi film industry with the family-comedy film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Going further, while speaking with ETimes earlier this year, the actress teased fans by confirming that she and Mahesh Bhatt plan to work again.

She mentioned that they are working on an idea brought by Bhatt and expressed her hope to see it becoming a film soon.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Pati Patni Aur Woh’s sequel in the pipeline. A Bollywood Hungama report earlier this year revealed that the actor has not just given a nod but has also liked the script of the film. In addition to this, he also has Anurag Basu’s directed love story alongside Triptii Dimri in the pipeline.

