Kartik Aaryan claims Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team ‘genuinely requested’ Singham Again to push release date: ‘They had their own internal issues…’

In the weeks leading up to the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan and the film's team took several steps to avoid a clash with Rohit Shetty’s high-profile cop drama Singham Again. It was clear that both films would compete for box office attention. Kartik now has revealed that BB3 makers 'genuinely requested' the makers of Singham Again to delay its release but 'they had their own internal issues.'

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Kartik Aaryan discussed the box-office clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. He mentioned that the film was planned as a Diwali entertainer well before Singham Again and that they had genuinely requested its makers to delay the release.

However, due to their internal issues, they were unable to do so. As a result, both films ended up releasing on the same day. Aaryan noted that they were competing against a massive multi-starrer, and even those involved with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 didn’t expect the film to perform as well as it did.

In a previous interview with ANI, Ajay Devgn shared that things didn’t go as planned regarding the box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He explained that while everyone tried to avoid the Diwali clash, it ultimately couldn't be avoided.

Devgn mentioned that he never wants films to clash at the box office because it affects the industry, but due to the theme of Singham Again, they couldn't move the release date. However, he noted that despite the clash, both films are performing well, which is a positive outcome.

Rohit Shetty, who was also present in the interview acknowledged that they had tried to avoid the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, but since the theme of Singham Again was tied to Diwali, they couldn’t shift the release date.

Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor among others.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 featured Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit among others.

