Mallika Sherawat reveals her role in Ishaan Khatter’s The Royals looked ‘very lame’ to her as she reflects on turning down the offer

Mallika Sherawat made her Bollywood comeback with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The actress was also supposed to be in The Royals, where she was to play Ishaan Khatter’s on-screen mother. However, she gave up on the role after revealing that the character offered to her was different from what it was on paper.

While speaking with ETimes recently, Mallika Sherawat recently broke her silence on refusing to play a role in The Royals. Known for her brutally honest confessions, the actress revealed that the translation looked very ‘lame’ to her, and she felt ‘cheated’ when it came on paper.

“I was promised something, and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down. So, then I didn’t want to be a part of that," she said. The role eventually went to Sakshi Tanwar.

During the same conversation, reflecting on her comeback in Bollywood, Mallika admitted that it’s a good feeling to know that she was missed. She also revealed that she has been reading scripts, further adding that her potential has still not been tapped. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress stated that she wants the industry to utilize her potential in comedy roles as she enjoys doing them.

"I feel underutilized in comedy, and I want the industry to offer me more comic roles. Also, I want to do roles with substance now," she further added.

Notably, the actress recently met Mahesh Bhatt, and she also shared a video from their meeting on her Instagram handle. The post sparked speculations about their reunion for some upcoming project. Dropping a major hint on the same, the Welcome actress called it a "dream" to work with him again.

She further shared that Bhatt has brought an idea, and they’re working on it. She expressed her hope to see it becoming a film soon.

The regal romance webseries, The Royals, was announced earlier this year in August. It features a star-studded cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny, among others.

