Kartik Aaryan says he has never had 'anything handed to me'; 'Had to make the plate myself, worked with debut directors'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is known for his versatility, having proven his mettle in the industry. Recently, Aaryan reflected on his journey, revealing that nothing has been handed to him and that he has had to forge his own path. He remarked, “No one got me a Rs 500 crore director,” as he worked with debut directors.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, Kartik was asked whether the recent discussions around box office results, particularly the success of the two films Animal and Stree 2, have now placed additional pressure on him to achieve major success.

“There is mathematics behind it. Like what is the team, what was their last film, what is their next, who is the audience coming to see? Is it the biggest date of the year, are there many holidays in the run? There are several calculations, which you as well as the industry is looking at. When these things are well calculated, you don’t take the pressure of it,” Kartik said.

Kartik explained that the box office and a film’s release date window isn’t a level playing field for everyone.

In his reflection on his career, Kartik Aaryan mentioned that he had never received anything on a silver platter. He stated that he had to build his own opportunities and pointed out that when he began, he didn’t have the advantage of working with a director known for Rs 500 crore films, having instead collaborated with debut directors. “In my journey, I’ve never had anything handed to me. I had to make the plate myself; no one came to me with a platter. No one got me a Rs 500 cr director when I started, I worked with all debut directors."

Kartik acknowledged that he hasn’t been particularly fortunate, but he understands where his potential for growth lies. He expressed contentment with his current success.

He emphasized that he wasn’t making comparisons or expressing complaints, noting that he felt content in his current situation.

The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor reflected on how, when he first arrived in the city, he was virtually unknown, but now he receives recognition throughout the country, which he considers something to be thankful for.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

