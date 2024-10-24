Kartik Aaryan opens up on comparisons with Akshay Kumar; expresses his desire to do comedy film with star

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has gained cult status among cinephiles over the years. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, the 2007 film is cherished for its iconic star cast, humorous dialogues, interesting storyline, and more. Kartik Aaryan, who is now leading the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, opened up on comparisons with Akshay saying that he feels weird and expressed his desire to do a comedy film with the star.

During his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan was quizzed about being compared with original Bhool Bhulaiyaa star Akshay Kumar. Kartik expressed that he has been a big fan of Akshay and still is. The actor feels that he can't place himself at the same level as Khiladi Kumar.

"Main bachpan se dekh raha hoon. For me, it's a different thing jab log bolte hain toh mujhe thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki kaise is cheez ko mai bolun. (I have been watching him since my childhood. I feel weird and speechless when the audience compares both of us)," he said.

Kartik noted that it started with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and people automatically started comparing him with Akshay. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star admitted that the comparison is impossible.

Kartik further shared that he would like to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for a comedy film in future. The Shehzada actor added that it would be a great project.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the psychological horror comedy was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam-language film Manichitrathazhu. It also starred Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

In the film, Akshay Kumar played the role of Dr. Aditya Shrivastava, a psychiatrist. Vidya Balan was cast as Avani Chaturvedi who is diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and associates herself with Manjulika, a ghost of a dancer. Shiney played her on-screen husband, Siddharth Chaturvedi.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2022. It featured Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa will hit the screens on November 1, 2024, on the occasion of Diwali. It will clash with Singham Again at the box office.

