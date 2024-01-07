Katrina Kaif reveals Christmas wish; wants Vicky Kaushal and her family to come together for THIS reason
During a recent interaction, Katrina Kaif, gearing up for her role in the upcoming film Merry Christmas, shared a heartfelt Christmas wish that involves both her and Vicky Kaushal's families.
Katrina Kaif has dived back into her work schedule after a rejuvenating New Year vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple, known for embracing each other's traditions, also celebrated Christmas in style. At a recent promotional event for her upcoming movie Merry Christmas, Katrina shared her Christmas wish, expressing a heartfelt desire for both her and Vicky's families to come together and celebrate the festival.
Katrina Kaif wishes for her and Vicky Kaushal’s family to unite for Christmas celebration
Katrina Kaif recently shared her Christmas wish during a press conference in Delhi for the eagerly anticipated thriller Merry Christmas. Her wish had a two-fold aspect. Firstly, she expressed her hope that the audience would appreciate and enjoy her film upon its release.
On a more personal note, Katrina revealed, “I would really love one day for everything to align, that all of my family, I have a big family, I have six sisters, that all of my family in many different countries and all of Vicky’s family could come together and celebrate Christmas one year.”
Watch the video here:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas celebration in 2023
In December 2023, Vicky Kaushal treated fans to a glimpse of his romantic celebration with wife Katrina Kaif. The actor shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram, featuring the couple twinning in white t-shirts and donning Santa hats against the backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the sweet moment captured, Vicky planted a gentle peck on Katrina's cheeks, and she looked on with a radiant smile. In the caption, Vicky expressed, “Christmas is when you are here.”
During the occasion, they were enveloped in the company of their loved ones, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Vicky’s parents, his brother Sunny Kaushal, along with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others joined the celebration.
Later, VicKat embarked on a New Year getaway to Rajasthan. Amidst the picturesque landscapes, the duo indulged in quality time together, immersing themselves in night bonfires, folk music, and breathtaking sunsets.
About Katrina Kaif’s movie Merry Christmas
The Hindi version of the film features Katrina alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas arrives in theaters on January 12, 2024.
ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi gushes over Katrina Kaif's 'beauty', 'sensibility'; latter recalls their first meet
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more