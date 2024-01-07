Katrina Kaif reveals Christmas wish; wants Vicky Kaushal and her family to come together for THIS reason

Katrina Kaif has dived back into her work schedule after a rejuvenating New Year vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple, known for embracing each other's traditions, also celebrated Christmas in style. At a recent promotional event for her upcoming movie Merry Christmas, Katrina shared her Christmas wish, expressing a heartfelt desire for both her and Vicky's families to come together and celebrate the festival.

Katrina Kaif wishes for her and Vicky Kaushal’s family to unite for Christmas celebration

Katrina Kaif recently shared her Christmas wish during a press conference in Delhi for the eagerly anticipated thriller Merry Christmas. Her wish had a two-fold aspect. Firstly, she expressed her hope that the audience would appreciate and enjoy her film upon its release.

On a more personal note, Katrina revealed, “I would really love one day for everything to align, that all of my family, I have a big family, I have six sisters, that all of my family in many different countries and all of Vicky’s family could come together and celebrate Christmas one year.”

Watch the video here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas celebration in 2023

In December 2023, Vicky Kaushal treated fans to a glimpse of his romantic celebration with wife Katrina Kaif. The actor shared a heartwarming picture on his Instagram, featuring the couple twinning in white t-shirts and donning Santa hats against the backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. In the sweet moment captured, Vicky planted a gentle peck on Katrina's cheeks, and she looked on with a radiant smile. In the caption, Vicky expressed, “Christmas is when you are here.”

Advertisement

During the occasion, they were enveloped in the company of their loved ones, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. Vicky’s parents, his brother Sunny Kaushal, along with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and others joined the celebration.

Later, VicKat embarked on a New Year getaway to Rajasthan. Amidst the picturesque landscapes, the duo indulged in quality time together, immersing themselves in night bonfires, folk music, and breathtaking sunsets.

About Katrina Kaif’s movie Merry Christmas

The Hindi version of the film features Katrina alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas arrives in theaters on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi gushes over Katrina Kaif's 'beauty', 'sensibility'; latter recalls their first meet