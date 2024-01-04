Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi gushes over Katrina Kaif's 'beauty', 'sensibility'; latter recalls their first meet

The buzz for the impending release of Merry Christmas is reaching a crescendo as the promotional campaign kicks into high gear. The fans eagerly await to not just unravel the mystery on the big screen but also to witness the chemistry between the lead stars, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Vijay recently opened up about his experience working with Katrina, showering praise on her beauty and sensibility. Meanwhile, Katrina fondly reminisced about their first meeting.

Vijay Sethupathi on working with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas

The Merry Christmas team converged for a press conference in Mumbai today, offering insights into Vijay Sethupathi's experience working alongside Katrina Kaif. Vijay revealed that the collaboration was unexpected, and disclosed his status as a devoted fan of the actress. Expressing his elation on meeting her on the first day, he humorously admitted, “Suppose if there is another person inside me who can come out and dance, he would have danced in front of Katrina.”

Commending Katrina, Vijay emphasized her role as a "thought process actor." According to him, she delves deep with numerous questions and extensive contemplation, showcasing remarkable dedication. Despite her thoughtful approach, Vijay praised her adaptability and understanding, acknowledging that she may offer ideas but remains receptive to others' perspectives.

Showering compliments, Vijay stated, “She’ll put a lot of effort and so much sensibility to make the scene better. That's why she's in the industry, not only is she so beautiful, she's so sensible, that's what I believe. Just beauty can't survive for so many years, sense and understanding should be there, which I felt when I was working with her.”

Explaining his approach, Vijay detailed his process of reading co-actors, understanding the set dynamics, and grasping the director's vision. He concluded, “So as far as my understanding she's very sensible. She's so beautiful.”

Katrina Kaif recalls first meeting with Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Sriram Raghavan

The event also brought forth a charming anecdote from Katrina Kaif, recounting her first meeting with Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan. Katrina shared a lighthearted moment, mentioning that she had seen a picture of Vijay before the meeting where he sported a full head of white hair and a white beard. Sharing her reaction upon seeing him in person, Katrina said, “So when I walked into the office I didn't quite know what to expect and when I saw him like this, I was like, ‘Wow, that's a really different look.’”

Katrina conveyed her excitement about working with both Sriram and Vijay. She stated, “As soon as we came together in a room, I think everyone came just as themselves and we instantly were able to connect.” Katrina found Vijay's unique perspective intriguing, especially when he began discussing scenes, noting his distinct way of viewing things.

Adding her thoughts on Sriram Raghavan, Katrina praised his exceptional approach to storytelling and his distinct perspective on people. She concluded by emphasizing the collaborative process of finding their rhythm and unique working style, ultimately bringing the script to life on film.

More about Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Merry Christmas

The film, narrating a one-night tale, has already set the stage with its captivating trailer and a romantic melody, Nazar Teri Toofan. Alongside the stellar pairing of Katrina and Vijay, the Hindi version boasts a formidable cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, with Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar making special cameo appearances.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, the film makes its premiere on January 12, 2024.

