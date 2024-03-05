Katrina Kaif reveals Priyanka Chopra was ‘the star’ in her Kathak class; admits training in small room with no AC

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beloved actresses in the industry. Beyond her acting prowess, she's recognized for her flawless fashion sense, exceptional dance skills, and enchanting beauty. Katrina recently took a stroll down memory lane, offering insights into her journey and sharing some fascinating anecdotes. During a candid interview, Katrina Kaif talked about her days of learning Hindi and Kathak.

Priyanka was the star in Kathak class: Katrina Kaif

During a candid interview with Mid-Day, Katrina reminisced about her days of learning Hindi and Kathak. She revealed that while honing her Kathak skills, both Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta served as her seniors in the class. Katrina shared, “Priyanka was like the star in our Kathak class. This was the same time when I was investing myself into learning Hindi that I put myself into Kathak training. From 6 am to 12 noon, we would train in a small room with no AC."

Katrina Kaif on working in New York

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif shared how she landed the role in the film New York. Initially set to play the fourth girl in Bachna Ae Haseeno, the character got axed, which was a letdown for Katrina, who had longed to collaborate with Yash Raj Films. Soon after, Aditya Chopra reached out to her for New York. Reflecting on it, she admitted, "When I first heard the film, I thought he offered me kind of a small film which was more artsy and had no song and dance. I thought Kabir Khan was like a documentary filmmaker. After losing out on a big commercial film like Bachna Ae Haseeno, he gave me this art film, New York. And I was not very happy about it. I was angsty in my heart.”

Salman Khan, however, played a crucial role in convincing her to take on the role. Despite her initial hesitation, she agreed, influenced by Salman's positive impression of director Kabir Khan and his belief that New York could be an exceptional film. Walking onto the set, she carried a sense of reluctance but eventually embraced the project.

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thrilling movie Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. It marked the first major Bollywood film of 2024 and received widespread critical acclaim. Prior to that, she was part of Tiger 3, sharing the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, and the film performed decently at the box office.

Katrina will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project, Jee Le Zaraa, where she'll be alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

