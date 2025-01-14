Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s PDA at the airport is a sweet reminder of their 'permanent booking': WATCH

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make for one of the most stunning couples in Bollywood. They never fail to showcase their love and affections for each other. Kiara and Sidharth’s recent PDA at the airport is a sweet reminder of their ‘permanent booking,’ a reference to a dialogue from their first movie Shershaah.

Today, January 14, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they prepared to jet off to an undisclosed destination. The couple was seen getting out of their car. Kiara held her husband’s arm and in turn he intertwined their hands. Sidharth gave a thumbs up to the paparazzi while Kiara offered them a sweet smile. They also stood to pose for pictures before moving towards the entry gate.

The actress looked extremely stylish in a gray V-neck sweater paired with white pants. Kiara wore shades and carried a red handbag. She had minimal makeup and her hair was left flowing. Meanwhile, Sidharth sported a dapper look in a black t-shirt and jacket with dark gray jeans. He accessorized his look with a bracelet and sunglasses.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in the 2021 war film Shershaah. They tied the knot in 2023 and made their official wedding announcement on Instagram. In the caption, they used a line from their film, saying, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now we are permanently booked)’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to see this real-life couple feature in a film once again. Kiara Advani is currently busy with her project War 2. She also has Don 3 in her lineup. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has the romcom Param Sundari and the folk thriller VVAN - Force of the Forrest in his pipeline.

