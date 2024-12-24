Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra brings ‘North ka swag’ and Janhvi Kapoor is ‘South ki grace’; love story to release on THIS date

The countdown to the new year has started, and 2025 comes with a promise of many exciting films, including a love story. Sidharth Malhotra is set to bring North’s swag while Janhvi Kapoor is the South’s grace in the upcoming movie Param Sundari. The film has been announced officially, and it is set to arrive in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Today, December 24, 2024, the makers of the film Param Sundari shared the official announcement and the release date across their social media platforms. They first introduced Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.

In the poster with a coastal backdrop, the actress looked stunning in a red kurta, emerald earrings, a bindi, and gajra. Janhvi kept a hand on her chin and sported a subtle smile. The caption read, “Introducing @janhvikapoor as South ki Sundari, here to melt your heart with her grace.”

Sidharth Malhotra was introduced as Param in another post. The image featured him in front of a similar background. He looked stylish in a white t-shirt, denim jacket, and sunglasses. The caption shared, “Introducing @sidmalhotra as North ka Munda Param, all set to charm his way into your hearts!”

Have a look at the individual posters!

Another clip featured the solo posters of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor along with an image of them together. The former was seen standing in the water wearing a white kurta and dhoti. He carried the actress in his arms. She donned a white saree and had a surprised smile on her face.

Advertisement

The caption mentioned, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

Check it out!

Fans showcased their excitement for Param Sundari in the comments section. One person said, “Finally good romcoms with good looks are back,” while another wrote, “What a lovely pairing of sid and janhvi.”

Mark your calendars for the cross-cultural romance Param Sundari, which is directed by Tushar Jalota.

ALSO READ: Subedaar First Look OUT: Birthday boy Anil Kapoor shines as fauji in action-drama; fans are impressed with his ‘swag’