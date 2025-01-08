Hrithik Roshan drops major update about dance off with Jr NTR in War 2; are we getting another energetic track like Naatu Naatu?

The YRF Spy Universe’s installment War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Hrithik Roshan and team have been shooting for the action thriller in full swing over the past year. Now, Hrithik has dropped a major update about his dance off with Jr. NTR in the film. It looks like we are getting another energetic track like Naatu Naatu.

Hrithik Roshan, who is set to complete 25 years in the film industry this month, January 2025, recently graced a meet-and-greet event with the media. According to cinema enthusiast and digital creator Anmol Jamwal on X (Twitter), who was present there, Hrithik opened up about War 2.

The actor revealed that the only thing left for the movie was the dance off between him and Jr. NTR. Hrithik was reportedly quite pumped up about it and shared that it was going to be ‘special.’

Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement over this news. Reacting to the tweet, one person said, “The face-off we’re all waiting for... #WAR2,” while another wrote, “Best dancers dancing at time.”

One user stated, “Another Natu Natu on the way?!?” and another shared, “This is going to be exciting! The energy from these two legends is going to take it to another level! Can’t wait to see the epic dance-off!”

A reply read, “Man, this is going to be crazy. Jr NTR is among the best dancers in Tolly, up there with Allu. So it’s going to be the best of Bollywood vs the best of Tollywood.”

For the uninitiated, Naatu Naatu from RRR is a high-energy dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It has even won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Talking about War 2, it is a sequel to the 2019 film War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, it is set to release on August 14, 2025.

