WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor’s mobile wallpaper gets caught on camera; eagle-eyed fans believe it’s picture of her with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody

In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor was in the limelight not only for her massive success Stree 2, but also for her personal life. She has been rumored to be dating scriptwriter Rahul Mody for quite some time. They have been spotted together in the past, and Shraddha has also posted pictures with him. Now, eagle-eyed fans have caught a glimpse of the actress’ mobile, and they think that her wallpaper is a picture of her with Rahul.

On January 11, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in the city by the paparazzi. In a video, she could be seen sporting a casual look in a pink jacket and blue leggings paired with flats. Shraddha didn’t have any make-up on and had her hair tied up. She also carried a black gym bag as she walked towards her car.

As the Stree 2 actress proceeded to open the car door, her phone screen came up, and her wallpaper was caught on camera. It was a picture of Shraddha and a guy holding each other close.

Watch the video and check out the zoomed-in picture of her wallpaper here!

Fans were quick to notice this small detail and concluded that the man in the photo looked like none other than Rahul Mody, Shraddha Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of her wallpaper and exclaimed, “my girl is happy y'all.” In the replies, one person asked, “Who is he,” to which another fan replied, “Rahul mody.” A comment read, “Mody jii won in life.” Another user left a face holding back tears and a heart hands emoji.

Advertisement

In December of last year, Shraddha Kapoor posted an Instagram Story from her evening ride with Rahul Mody. She shared a photo of vada pao and captioned it, “May I always bully you into taking me for vada pao," while tagging Rahul.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop her ‘water works’ over Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force song Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai; Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor are all hearts