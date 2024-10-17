Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to collaborate for Maddock Films’ love story? Here’s what we know

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra won the hearts of the audience with their chemistry in the 2021 film Shershaah. Fans of this real-life couple have been eagerly waiting for them to reunite on screen. It looks like their wish is all set to come true. The pair is reportedly in talks with Maddock Films about collaborating on a love story.

According to a recent report in India Today, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have started discussions with Maddock Films for a love story. While the plot details have not yet been revealed, the report suggests it won’t be a typical Bollywood love story.

The portal’s source said, “There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements.” The source added that Maddock is making an interesting, fresh film for the viewers.

In Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra played Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara Advani portrayed his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. The biographical war film, directed by Vishnuvardhan, was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier in 2024, during the fan segment in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about working with Kiara Advani in another love story. In response, he stated, “That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers.”

Talking about the love they received for Shershaah, Sid said, “We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film, even though the love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film, but I think the real-life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates really well.”

The actor added, “We would love to do a full-fledged love story. It's just up to us finding the right content and the right script.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra also has the action thriller Race 4 in his lineup, in which he will face off against Saif Ali Khan. Kiara Advani is currently shooting for War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and will also be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

