Munjya OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Sharvari, Abhay Verma starrer horror comedy

Munjya, starring Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma, was released in theaters on June 7, 2024. The horror-comedy, directed by Dinesh Vijan, received positive feedback from both fans and critics, earning considerable acclaim. After its successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar as of August 25, 2024.

The streaming giant took to social media, shared the exciting news, and wrote, "Aapne Munjya ko yaad kiya, aur voh apni Munni ko dhoondne dauda chala aa gaya.. Saari munnis, please be aware!! Watch #Munjya now streaming! #MunjyaOnHotstar

Check out the post here:

In an old chat with Moneycontrol, The Vedaa actress reflected on the success of Munjya and shared that she found it overwhelming to think that so many people had come to theaters to see her, showing their love and appreciation for her film and her work.

She went on to say that Munjya was only her second release, making this early taste of success highly motivating. Sharvari noted that, as an actor, the hope is always for their films to be hits. For her, each hit is crucial because it leads to better roles and more opportunities.

Wagh acknowledged the immense pressure to not only survive but thrive in the industry, and expressed gratitude to her colleagues for accepting her with open arms. She appreciated having the industry's leading figures supporting and guiding her to success.

Munjya is part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Supernatural Universe, and the movie became a box-office hit. Abhay Verma, who starred in the film alongside Sharvari Wagh, received critical acclaim for his performance and was praised by both fans and critics. On the work front, Abhay will next be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Advertisement

As for Vijan's Maddock Supernatural Universe, the fifth installment, Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, was released in theaters on August 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sharvari will be next seen in YRF's Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt. According to IANS, Sharvari Wagh recently expressed her excitement about the upcoming Kashmir schedule for Alpha.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ‘kamaal ke hai,’ admits Manoj Pahwa; Seema Pahwa recalls heartwarming gesture of actress on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets