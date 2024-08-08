EXCLUSIVE: Abhay Verma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in Siddharth Anand’s King

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with his daughter, Suhana Khan for the first time on Siddharth Anand’s King directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The action-packed thriller is being produced by SRK under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand’s production house, Marflix. Recently, a leading portal reported that SRK, Siddharth, and Sujoy have roped in Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist of King. And now we have exclusively learnt that Abhay Verma has come on board to play a pivotal role in King.

According to sources close to the development, the team of King has cast Munjya fame, Abhay Verma to play a key catalyst in the action-packed thriller. “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya and the same is reflecting in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that character details have been kept under wraps for now.

The source further added that the casting for King is going on in full swing. “While the script is locked, the makers have also identified the shooting locations in India and abroad. The production team is now on the final step to get the entire ensemble cast in place alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, as they are aiming to take the film on floors from November 2024,” the source added.

King is touted to be a one-of-its-kind action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a raw and rugged action avatar. The film chronicles a mentor protegee bond of SRK with Suhana Khan, facing the negative force in the form of Abhishek Bachchan. The music and background score of King is being done by Anirudh, whereas the team has roped in some of the best names from all across to design the action sequences.

