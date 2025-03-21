Ghajini 2: AR Murugadoss shares update on sequel to Aamir Khan starrer; reveals what happened during their meeting on Sitaare Zameen Par set

Pinkvilla was the first to report that a sequel to the 2008 Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini was being discussed. We also informed that plans are to make the film in Tamil too, with Suriya, at the same time. Now, in an interview with a portal, director AR Murugadoss has shared an update on Ghajini 2. He also revealed what happened during his meeting with Aamir on the Sitaare Zameen Par set.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, AR Murugadoss talked about Ghajini 2. He said, “We have some ideas.” The filmmaker mentioned that right now everyone was involved with their own projects. He added that they would come together for a discussion once they get the time.

During the interview, AR Murugadoss also shared an insight into his meeting with Aamir Khan on the sets of the actor’s upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. He said that they met before the shoot of Sikandar began. “I met him on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par and we discussed something. After that, we often spoke over the call,” he stated.

In 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan and Suriya were waiting for the scripts before signing the paperwork for the sequel to Ghajini. A source close to the development mentioned, “Their focus is to ensure that it’s an organic sequel and not the one made for the sake of money. They have liked the idea, but await narrations at different stages of development. The scripting work is underway at the moment, and we will have a clearer picture on the prospects of Ghajini 2 by mid-2025.”

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is preparing for the release of his movie Sikandar. It stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, with Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The action entertainer is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30, 2025.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par. The slice-of-life sports drama is expected to hit the big screens in June 2025.