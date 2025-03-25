L2 Empuraan: Aamir Khan or Rick Yune; netizens debate over their possible villain role in Mohanlal’s film

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the release, netizens have become divided over the true identity of a mysterious villain from the movie, whose face hasn’t been revealed yet.

Two days before the movie’s release, the makers of Empuraan, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj, shared a new poster featuring a mysterious man. The picture showcases a man standing with his back facing the audience, with a red dragon symbol on his attire.

As the poster gains traction, netizens have been debating the true identity of the man. While some argue that it must be Aamir Khan, others claim that the character is likely played by American actor-screenwriter Rick Yune.

One user wrote, “Rick Yune—Japanese actor, 100% confirmed. The character is a Yakuza member, which means he is part of a Japanese gangster syndicate. So it’s Rick Yune, not Aamir Khan or Fahadh Faasil.” On the other hand, another netizen commented, “Aamir Khan confirmed.”

Funnily enough, several other actors’ names have also been thrown into the mix, including Iko Uwais (The Raid fame), Jet Li, and more. However, as of now, the makers haven’t confirmed any cameo appearances in the movie. Fans will have to wait until the film’s release to know for sure.

L2: Empuraan delves into the aftermath of Kerala politics following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from active governance. The sequel is set to explore the complexities that emerged in his absence.

With rising animosity and shifting tides, God’s Own Country awaits the Devil’s return to restore order. As the story unfolds, the film is expected to dive deeper into the lore surrounding the Khureshi Abr’aam nexus and its enigmatic leader.

Alongside Mohanlal, familiar faces such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier return to reprise their roles from the first installment. Additionally, the sequel welcomes new cast members, including Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.