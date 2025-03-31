Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are ‘excited’ to be part of Andaz Apna Apna sequel, reveal makers; find out re-release date of film

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to team up once again for the sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, creating a buzz even before the filming has begun. Meanwhile, as per recent reports, the cult classic will be re-released in theaters on April 25, 2025. The makers have also revealed that both stars are ‘excited’ to be part of the much-anticipated follow-up.

In a conversation with The Times of India, the children of late producer Vinay Sinha, Namrata, Priti Sinha and Amod Sinha, announced the re-release date of Andaz Apna Apna. They also shared their excitement over Salman and Aamir’s recent remarks about the sequel.

They said, “Recently, Aamir bhai mentioned that Salman sir and he are keen on doing the Andaz Apna Apna sequel. We are thrilled that they both are excited and in light of this, we will start talks with them right after the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna on April 25.”

They further mentioned that discussions with Rajkumar Santoshi have been ongoing for years, including during their father and producer Vinay Kumar Sinha’s lifetime. However, they shared that no final agreement has been reached yet. They assured that an official announcement would be made once talks with the actors and director are concluded and a compelling script is finalized.

Andaz Apna Apna, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, wasn't a big hit during its release. However, it gradually became a cult classic. Andaz Apna Apna (1994) is a cult Bollywood comedy starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as two aimless men, Amar and Prem, who compete to marry a millionaire’s daughter, Raveena (Raveena Tandon). Well, the film also made headlines for its unforgettable characters such as Crime Master Gogo (Shakti Kapoor) and Teja (Paresh Rawal).

Meanwhile, the trailer for the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna is set to drop tomorrow, April 1.