Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par teaser gets U certificate from CBFC; to be attached with Salman Khan-led Sikandar?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has given many blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par and Dangal. He has captivated audiences for years and was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. Now, the actor is all set to return with Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by director RS Prasanna. Reports suggest that the film's teaser received a U certificate on March 24. However, it is also mentioned that the teaser will not be attached to Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par has a runtime of 1 minute and 19 seconds. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved it with a U certificate on March 24, ensuring a clean release.

With the teaser receiving certification during Sikandar's release week, speculation suggested it might be attached to Salman Khan’s big Eid release. However, the portal has debunked these claims, indicating that the official release date of the teaser remains uncertain.

Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that Sitaare Zameen Par was set for a June 2025 release, a timeline Aamir Khan himself confirmed during a media interaction before his birthday. However, fresh updates indicate that the actor is now considering May 30 as the film’s release date, with an official announcement expected soon.

The source told us, “Aamir Khan has been passionately working on Sitaare Zameen Par over the last one year and is finally set to bring his slice-of-life sports drama on the big screen in June 2025. The edit is on the verge of being locked and Aamir is supremely confident to win over the audience.”

Advertisement

The source also added that efforts are also underway to fine-tune the teaser and trailer, as Mr. Perfectionist aims to craft a promotional strategy that effectively conveys the film’s essence. Blending humor with drama and emotion, Sitaare Zameen Par promises to be a heartwarming cinematic experience.

In this RS Prasanna directorial, Aamir will play the role of an alcoholic coach who mentors a team of specially-abled children, training them for the Paralympics. Apart from him, the film also features Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in important roles.