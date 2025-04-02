Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies a copy of Arabic film Burqa City? Netizens REACT: ‘Doesn’t take anything…’

Kiran Rao’s Laaptaa Ladies, led by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, received immense recognition for its compelling storyline. However, in a surprising turn of events, the film has been accused of copying a 2019 Arabic film Burqa City. It all started after a video clip of the Arabic film went viral on the internet.

An internet user shared the clip from the Arabic movie Burqa City that features a newlywed man searching for his wife after she gets mistakenly swapped by another woman wearing the burqa. The viral clip was accompanied by a long caption alleging that India’s official entry to the Oscars, Laapataa Ladies, is "heavily inspired" by a 2019 short film.

The user further talked about the storyline of the film and alleged that Kiran Rao made her film with the same theme by replacing burqas with ghoonghats (veils). "The film carried the same message about patriarchy, societal norms, and women's identity. Even the Ravi Kishan police station scene seems heavily inspired," the caption of the post read.

Viral clip of Burqa City

Soon after the clip went viral on the internet, it drew different reactions from social media users. While a section of people expressed their disappointment, some defended, and many opined that the film’s plot was taken from the 1999 film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol.

A user stated, "Even if it is inspired, the movie was in the Indian context and extremely entertaining and well made. Doesn't take anything away from her I guess," while another called it, "relative freedom of expression."

A third user expressed, "The story is actually taken from Rabindranath Tagore's 'Noukadubi’ There was a telefilm named 'ghoonghat ke pat khol’ on exact same theme, brides exchanged because of ghoonghat in train journey, aired on dd metro in early 2000's. That seems like an original plot on which all these seems based on."

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies was backed by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. The satirical comedy film is written by Biplab Goswami and was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025.

