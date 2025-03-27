Did you know Salman Khan was to play lead in Aamir Khan's Ghajini but lost it after THIS actor spread rumors of him having anger issues?

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is all set to hit the theaters on March 30, 2025. Now, just ahead of its release, the superstar revealed that he was to play the lead in the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini. However, things took a different turn when the film’s main antagonist, Pradeep Rawat, spread rumors that the superstar had anger issues.

While interacting with the media during a press conference ahead of Sikandar’s release, Salman Khan shared that he had heard about being considered for Ghajini and mentioned that the information had come from Pradeep Rawat himself. Calling him his friend, he also recalled their previous collaborations, having worked together in multiple films.

Salman further shared that Pradeep Rawat unintentionally cost him the opportunity to star in Ghajini. He said, "Usne yeh bhi kaha ki 'Murugadoss itne disciplined hai, itna sincere hai. Salman kaise kaam karega. Salman ko gussa bahut aata hai.'" (He also said, 'Murgudoss is so disciplined, so sincere. How will Salman work? Salman has anger issues'.)

Despite having worked with the Sikandar actor on multiple films, Pradeep’s remarks seemingly influenced the decision to cast Aamir Khan instead.

Salman also mentioned that he never had the chance to address this with Pradeep, as they never met after the incident. However, he expressed that if he ever got the opportunity, he would ask the Ghajini actor when he had ever shown anger toward him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, coming back to the most-awaited Sikandar, the film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Sikandar follows the journey of a man who takes on a corrupt system, emerging as a beacon of hope for the common people.

Starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and Anjini Dhawan, the film is set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025, just in time for Eid celebrations.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!