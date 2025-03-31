Bollywood Newswrap, March 31: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan celebrate Eid with family; Salman Khan makes sweet gesture for fan in Dubai

Today, March 31, 2025, was packed with exciting happenings in Bollywood. If you missed out on reading any important story, check out this newswrap. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrating Eid with their family to Salman Khan’s sweet gesture for a fan in Dubai, here are the top headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 31, 2025:

1. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Eid lunch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Eid with their family at lunch. Saba Pataudi shared pictures with the couple as well as Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. In the caption, she wrote, “Eid moments. Family Matters most.... Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.”

2. Salman Khan obliges fans with pictures in Dubai

Amid the promotions of Sikandar, Salman Khan was recently in Dubai. In a heartwarming gesture, the actor obliged a few fans with selfies in the middle of the road. One fan shared on Instagram, “WHAT IN THE CHAOS OF LIFEE!! @beingsalmankhan just called us in the middle of the road so we could get a picture of him.”

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls walking the ramp while being pregnant

During a recent fashion show, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalled walking the ramp during different stages of her life. She said, “So, whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero or walking the ramp with Taimur in my belly, or whether it was size 10 or 12, that never really mattered.” The actress added that her heart was on the stage, and that’s what mattered.

4. Aamir Khan’s Eid celebrations with family

Aamir Khan celebrated Eid at his home with his family. The actor’s ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as his kids, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were spotted reaching his house.

5. Salman Khan waves at fans on Eid

Keeping his tradition alive, Salman Khan greeted his fans on Eid, this time from his glass-enclosed balcony. The Sikandar star was seen waving at them and expressing his gratitude.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!