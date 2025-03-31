Aamir Khan’s Eid 2025 celebrations turn special with ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and kids Junaid Khan, Azad; don’t miss him greeting paps: WATCH
On the special occasion of Eid 2025, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, and more were seen reaching Aamir Khan's house for the family celebrations.
Today, March 31, 2025, Bollywood stars came together with their families for Eid celebrations. The festival turned extra special for Aamir Khan as his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao as well as kids Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan joined him at his home. The superstar even came outside to greet the paparazzi.
On the special occasion of Eid 2025, Aamir Khan was spotted on the balcony of his home in Mumbai. The actor came outside to greet the paparazzi who were waiting for his glimpse. In the video, Aamir was seen dressed in a white outfit. He waved and smiled at the paps. He also gave them a salute before going back inside.
Watch Aamir Khan’s video here!
Meanwhile, Kiran Rao reached Aamir Khan’s house with their son Azad Rao Khan to join the celebrations. The Laapataa Ladies director wore an ethnic suit while Azad donned a white kurta pajama. Kiran waved at the paps and wished them ‘Eid Mubarak.’
Reena Dutta was spotted going inside Aamir Khan’s house. She chose a purple sharara set for the occasion. She greeted the paparazzi with a sweet smile and a wave.
Aamir and Reena’s son Junaid Khan was also spotted outside his father’s home. Dressed in a white kurta pajama, he was seen in a conversation with other guests.
Have a look at the videos here!
