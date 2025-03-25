Aamir Khan opens up about rivalry between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan; recalls preparing their skit during Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding in Jamnagar

The three Khans of Bollywood have ruled for decades and even share a great bond with each other. But did you know there was a rivalry between them at one point? Aamir Khan recently opened up about the rivalry between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. He also recalled preparing their skit together during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan was asked if there was ever a rivalry between him, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. In response, he said, “Of course there was.” He shared that each of them wanted to be ahead of the other two. Aamir revealed that there were some fights between them as well. He said that he wasn’t saying something new, as these fights have been reported in the media.

The actor stated, “Ab doston mein thoda bahut hota hi hai. Jab aap rishta rakhoge toh dosti bhi hogi aur thoda bahut anban bhi hoga (Now this happens a little bit among friends. When you maintain a relationship, there will be friendship as well as some disagreements).”

Aamir then opened up about how they have moved past their rivalry. He shared that they have been together for 35 years. He mentioned how all three of them were born in the same year, 1965, and also entered the industry around the same time. The 3 Idiots star stated that their rivalry was no more.

Aamir said that they have built a sense of warmth and friendship after sharing the journey for 35 years, and it has become stronger now. “Salman, Shah Rukh and I are much more comfortable with each other now,” he added.

Aamir Khan further revealed that he had this realization during Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar in 2024. He said that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had something planned for their entry. Aamir recalled Mukesh Ambani calling him and saying it would be nice if he joined as well.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor disclosed that he sat with SRK and Salman for half an hour and prepared their skit. He shared that the comfort with which they were saying yes and no to each other made him realize how the three of them were in a comfortable place. He said that they were able to exchange ideas freely.

Aamir then mentioned, “Woh rehearsal khatam hui aur main bola, ‘Ab hum log teenon ek saath film kar sakte hain’ (That rehearsal got over, and I said, ‘Now the three of us can do a film together’).”

Aamir Khan added that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan agreed with him. He concluded by saying that he thought that the audience would also like to see the trio together in a movie.