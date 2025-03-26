Did You Know Aamir Khan thought Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a hidden agenda behind Dangal? Details inside

Dangal was one of the biggest hits upon release. It stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and others delivering standout performances. The film also gained attention for Aamir’s incredible physical transformation and his dedication to the role. However, the superstar recently shared that he initially hesitated to accept the film, suspecting that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had conspired by sending director Nitesh Tiwari to offer him the project, intending to sabotage his career.

During a candid chat with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan recalled his initial reaction to Dangal. When Nitesh Tiwari narrated the script, he was instantly impressed and eager to take it up. However, coming fresh off Dhoom 3, where he sported a lean and fit physique with 9.67% body fat, he found it hard to envision himself as a 55-year-old, overweight father of four daughters. The drastic physical transformation required for the role made him hesitate.

The actor even joked that he suspected Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were behind this and said, “Shah Rukh ke aadmi ne bheja hai aap logon ko. Ya to Salman aur Shah Rukh, dono ne tay kiya ki Nitesh ji aap jao usko 60 saal ke bande ka role do. Khatam karo usko; nikaalo usko industry se. I would have not done a film.” (Shah Rukh's men have sent you people. Or maybe Salman and Shah Rukh together decided, 'Nitesh ji, go give him the role of a 60-year-old man. Finish him off; get him out of the industry'. I would have never done a film).

Initially, he told Nitesh Tiwari to put the film on hold for another 10-15 years, believing that the role would be better suited to him at a later stage. However, the filmmaker was adamant about making the film with Aamir and no one else.

Aamir added that despite his reluctance, the story stuck with him, refusing to fade from his mind. Ultimately, he decided to take the plunge, convincing himself that if this was the film that ended his career, so be it.

Meanwhile, released in 2016, Dangal became a box office hit. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film brings to life the inspiring journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an ex-wrestler who defies societal expectations to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita, into world-class champions. Alongside Aamir Khan, the film featured a talented ensemble cast, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.