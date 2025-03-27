Aamir Khan admits Salman Khan is ‘better actor’ than him; AR Murugadoss reveals THIS about Sikandar actor’s crying scene

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recently came together for a fun interaction with filmmaker AR Murugadoss. In a video posted on Salman Khan Films’ YouTube channel, the two Khans can be seen asking some controversial questions to the Sikandar director. This is when Mr. Perfectionist admitted that the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman, is a better actor than him. Check it out!

The two most-loved Khans of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, started interviewing AR Murugadoss, asking him to choose who is a better actor among them. Even though the director has worked with both of them (Salman Khan in Sikandar and Aamir Khan in Ghajini), he refrained from responding to this controversial question. This is when the PK actor stated, “Sir, actor also, he is better. Have you seen Dabangg?”

Further in their conversation, the director stated that the Tiger 3 star has the ability to do crying scenes without using glycerin. Aamir was quick to interrupt him and clarified that he also does the same. Adding to this, Salman stated that it’s because of the filmmaker.

Sharing the reason behind it, the Maine Pyar Kiya actor said that he used to see AR Murugadoss and would be like, “Look at this guy; whole Sikandar’s bojh (weight) is on his head. He has to go back to his wife and child and then come back in the day again and tolerate me on set.” Having said that, Aamir agreed with the Ghajini director and stated that Salman’s emotional scenes are indeed outstanding.

In the same video, Aamir inquired about Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead in Salman’s upcoming action-thriller, Sikandar. Calling his co-star “very hardworking and amazing,” the Judwaa actor recalled when they were shooting for the actioner in Hyderabad. He divulged that Rashmika was also filming for Pushpa 2 and Fever at that time.

Despite her hectic schedule, she used to shoot the whole day for Pushpa then used to come back and shoot for Sikandar. So, the only time she used to get was the driving time in the car from one location to another. Salman stated that her hard work and dedication reminded him of his early days.