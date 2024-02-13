Kiran Rao says Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comments against her helped in spreading word for Laapataa Ladies 'indirectly'

Kiran Rao is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial debut Laapataa Ladies. Apart from that, she has also been in the news lately due to the back and forth between her and Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after she called out misogyny in the films. Now, Rao has stated that it might have indirectly helped in creating a buzz around her film.

Kiran Rao on Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Kiran Rao shared that Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to her comments, and that, in turn, might have generated a buzz around her film Laapataa Ladies. She said that he helped her indirectly and said: “I did feel like I had to respond and I did, so that’s out there. I guess if people have seen it, now they know who I am and that I have a film coming on March 1.”

Kiran Rao said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'assumed' that she criticized his film

In an earlier interview, Rao spoke about misogyny in films and how films like Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote such things. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Vanga said that she should look at Aamir Khan’s films that have songs like Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai. He said: “I want to tell that woman; ‘Go and ask Aamir Khan about the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, what was that? Then come back to me’. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?”

In an interview with The Quint, Rao said that Vanga assumed that she was criticizing his films. She said that it's not about specific films but the overall issue. She further said that Aamir has apologized for the song and his films from the past.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies is slated to release on March 1st, 2024.

