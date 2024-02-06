Kiran Rao says Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘assumed that she criticized his film’; asks him to talk to Aamir Khan ‘man to man’

Ever since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal was released, it started a conversation about misogyny in Indian movies. Filmmaker and ex-wife of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, in her old interviews addressed this rising issue and allegedly spoke about Vanga’s film. Vanga then responded to her criticism and opined that she should look at the movies that Khan has done before commenting on his line of work. Now, Rao has reacted to Vanga’s claims saying that she never took names of any of his films.

Kiran Rao says she never criticized Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films

In a chat with Dainik Bhaskar, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that as an ex-wife of a superstar, Kiran Rao is saying that Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny. Defending his films, he further asserted that she should look at Aamir Khan’s films that have songs like Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai. “I want to tell that woman; ‘Go and ask Aamir Khan about the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai, what was that? Then come back to me’. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?” Vanga quipped.

Now, in a sit-down chat, Rao addressed the elephant in the room and clarified that she hasn’t commented on Sandeep’s films because she hasn’t seen them. While talking to Quint, Kiran Rao said that she has often spoken on misogyny and the representation of women in films on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

“I have talked about it on various platforms and at various times but I have never taken the name of any film. Because it’s not really about the specific film, it’s about the issues and I will continue to speak on these issues. So, why Mr. Vanga has assumed that I was talking about his film, you will have to ask him because I haven’t seen his film. I have never commented or taken the name of any of his films,” Rao stated.

Kiran Rao says Sandeep Reddy Vanga should talk to Aamir Khan man-to-man

The Laapataa Ladies director further opined that she was speaking about misogyny in general and will continue to do so. She went back in time and recalled how Aamir Khan apologized for the song Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has pointed out.

Praising the 3 Idiots actor, she said, “Actually, Aamir is one of the few people I know who apologized for specifically the song that Mr. Vanga was talking about which is Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologize for something that they did they think is problematic in retrospect.”

Rao added, “So, I think he is one of those people who have stepped up and taken responsibility as a creative person, as a person speaking to a mass audience for his work and that’s really laudable.” In the same chat, Rao declared that if Sandeep has something to tell Aamir he should tell him man-to-man. “I am not responsible for Aamir’s work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr. Vanga would address his questions directly to Mr. Khan,” she clarified.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly hits back at Kiran Rao after she calls out misogyny in Kabir Singh; 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in Dil'