Kiran Rao’s reaction to a paparazzi calling Aamir Khan ‘cutie’ is awwdorable

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao may have parted ways, but their friendship and support for each other remain strong. Kiran, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies, has been receiving immense support from Aamir during her promotional events. Their interactions are always filled with love and respect, and Kiran's recent Instagram story praising Aamir's looks is truly heartwarming.

Kiran Rao reacts to Aamir Khan’s looks

Recently, Aamir Khan was spotted in the city wearing a t-shirt that had ‘mostly Laapataa’ written on it. He was heading to promote his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s film and his swag was unbeatable. A paparazzi account shared this video and wrote, ‘This Man is 58 Years old! Still looks cutieee! Agree or not? Resharing this video on her Instagram stories, Kiran reacted by writing ‘Agree’ with a red heart emoji and a thumbs-up emoji. Isn’t this cute?

Aamir Khan on asking for feedback from Kiran Rao post-divorce

Recently, speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit, Aamir Khan candidly talked about asking for Kiran Rao's feedback on what he lacked as a husband. “Ek mazedaar cheez hai. Hum logon ka divorce abhi hua hai aap logon ko pata hi hoga. Ek din shaam ko main baitha hua tha, maine bola Kiran, kya lagta hai as a husband mujhme kya kya kami thi? What can I improve abhi aage chalra hu life mein (I'll tell you an amusing thing. We recently got divorced, as you all know. One evening, I asked Kiran, what do you think I lacked as a husband. What can I improve on going forward)?"

Advertisement

Talking about Kiran Rao's feedback, Aamir Khan said, "She said haan likho (laughs). Bakayeda mujhe points likhwaye gaye. Aap bahut baat karte hain, aap kisiko baat nhi karne dete, apne hi point pe ghuse rehte hain. Kuch 15-20 points maine likhe hue hain (She said, yes, write it down. I was made to take down all the complaints in points. 'You talk a lot, you don't let anyone else talk and keep harping on your point. I was given about 15-20 pointers)."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan recalls asking for feedback from Kiran Rao as a husband post-divorce; THIS is what she reply