EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says ‘prioritising her mental health’ is on her wish list in 2024

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success and heaps of praise for her last release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Directed by Ajun Varain Singh, the film also had Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The film was released at the end of 2023 yet the inundated love and support from fans and industry alike transitioned into the New Year, 2024. With a positive outlook towards the year, Ananya Panday was recently asked about her wishlist for the year head. Check out what she has to say.

Ananya Panday reveals her wish for the year 2024

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday recently sat for an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla post the film’s success. During the conversation, she talked about the positive reviews she has been getting for the film and talked about her wish list for the year 2024. In response to this, the actress opined that she would be keeping her mental health at par.

She stated, “I think prioritizing mental health would be on my wish list and bucket list, being consistent with my therapy, balancing my work life and personal life, maybe that’s the priority.”

Watch the full interview:

Ananya Panday reacts to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's success

Furthermore, the actress also expressed her happiness and elation over the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She stated, “It feels really good. It feels exciting, it feels motivating, and it feels like a release in some way because we give so much to the movies that we make. We have been with this film for so long. More than two years now, since we all got cast, we were workshopping and filming.”

She further continues by sharing, “I was so excited for it. I would keep telling everyone that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan would be fun, that’s going to be different. And people were not expecting anything from it and it was the best thing- good to surprise people. But now it feels good because more than anything the fact that people have related to it so much, they found comfort in the movie, they found things that they want to change in their lives because of a movie. When someone has a conversation because of a movie, I think that’s a good sign."

Ananya will be next seen making her full-fledged OTT debut with, Call Me Bae, and she also has Vikramaditya Motwane’s yet-untitled cyber-thriller in the kitty.

