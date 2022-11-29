Kriti Sanon BREAKS silence on dating rumours with Prabhas

Actress Kriti Sanon , who is currently enjoying rave reviews and appreciation coming her way for her performance in Bhediya, has rubbished her relationship rumours with Prabhas. The duo is all set to be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. Recently, Kriti's Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan confirmed on Karan Johar's dance reality show that she is dating Prabhas. A while ago, the actress took to Instagram and shared an official statement.

Kriti called her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'. In her note, she also said that 'Bhediya' Varun 'went a little too wild' and his fun banter led to dating rumours. Kriti's note read, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!" She also put 'Fake news' GIF along with the statement. Have a look:

Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' relationship rumours

A video from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa went viral on the Internet in which Karan was seen asking Varun why Kriti's name was not mentioned in the list. To this, he replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." Kriti interrupted him but he further continued, "kisi ke dil me hai." Karan then asked Varun to reveal the name. He said, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." It was quite obvious that the person is Prabhas since Deepika is currently busy shooting for Project K. Soon after Varun made the revelation, Kriti was seen blushing.

After Kriti and Prabhas were spotted together at the trailer launch event of Adipurush, their chemistry added extra fuel to their dating rumours. Meanwhile, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan. It will release in June 2023.