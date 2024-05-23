Kriti Sanon celebrates 10 ‘magical’ years in Hindi cinema; teases ‘Best is yet to come’

Kriti Sanon has been making waves in the Hindi film industry this year with her releases Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew performing well at the box office. The actress has also received immense acclaim for her performances in both films.

Today, May 23, marked a special occasion for Kriti as she completed ten years in Bollywood. Her debut Hindi film, Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff, was released on this day in 2014. Kriti has now shared a special note to celebrate the milestone.

Kriti Sanon’s special post about completing a decade in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video offering glimpses of her journey in Hindi cinema so far. It contained clips from her movies as well as some behind-the-scenes visuals from the sets. The special moment when Kriti won the Best Actress National Award last year for her performance in Mimi was also showcased in the video.

In the caption, Kriti penned a heartfelt message summarizing her journey and conveying her gratitude. She stated, "Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here.."

Talking about her learnings and different experiences, Kriti wrote, “I’ve learnt so so much, grown & evolved both as a person and an actor, found some lovely friends and beautiful equations and made memories that will forever make me smile.”

Expressing her thanks to her supporters and the audience, Kriti continued, “Eternally grateful to each and every person who has been a part of my journey, supported me, believed in me, taught me, or even walked along some distance.. And A big heartfelt Thank You to my fans and audiences for the constant love and support that has been my fuel!”

She ended on a motivational note, saying, “Dream big, Believe you can, Give it your all, Repeat. Because if I can, So can you!” Kriti also teased, “P.S. The best is yet to come!”

Have a look at Kriti’s post!

Kriti’s fans showered the actress with love and wishes in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Kriti Sanon’s career in Hindi cinema and upcoming projects

After making her debut with the action film Heropanti in 2014, Kriti Sanon went on to star in various popular movies. She worked in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan. Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and Bhediya, among others, earned her a lot of appreciation. The 2021 comedy-drama Mimi, in which Kriti played a surrogate, is one of her most acclaimed performances.

In 2024, she first entertained the audience with her role as SIFRA, a robot, in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor. Later, in Crew, Kriti portrayed an air hostess in a female-led heist comedy alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Kriti is next set to star in Do Patti, a mystery thriller, with Kajol. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Produced by Kanika and Kriti, it will arrive on Netflix this year. Do Patti marks the maiden production of Kriti under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

