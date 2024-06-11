Wedding season is near, and it's the perfect time to add a touch of glamour to your ethnic wear. But you must ditch the predictable looks this season. For this, we must take inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies, who are rocking stunning full-sleeve blouse designs that redefine ethnic fashion. Whether you crave a head-turning shimmer or a touch of delicate elegance, these celebrity-approved styles offer endless possibilities to elevate your ethnic wear game. We’re sincerely obsessed with these full sleeve blouse designs for sarees.

Let’s just dive right in and have a closer and more detailed look to discover 7 celebrity-approved dazzling chic full sleeve blouse designs that are bound to turn heads at your next festive event or star-studded celebration.

Shimmery red full sleeve blouse:

Ethnic lovers are sincerely obsessed with all things alluring. But, what could be better than wearing a vibrant red saree with a full sleeve blouse that was beautifully elevated with intricate mirror work? Just like Ananya Panday recently did.

The elegantly embellished saree was paired with a matching full sleeve blouse with an enchanting design that was simply amazing. The crystal and mirror embellished fancy blouse design with full sleeves, with an alluring neckline, will not only make you stand out in the crowd but also add some extra oomph to your classy look.

Floral-printed vibrant red blouse:

If you are one of those trendy fashionistas who love to flaunt her enviable curves with a sassy saree, then you must take some major fashion inspiration from the vibrant floral blouse worn by Katrina Kaif, recently.

The diva wore a bright red-hued embroidered full sleeve blouse design, which was just the most mesmerizing. The pretty piece, with a deep V-shaped neckline, was the perfect choice for every occasion. The floral-printed design of the blouse along with its attached sheer net balloon-like sleeves, was just incredible. Remember to go with a natural-looking and radiant makeup look with heavy earrings for this unique full sleeve blouse design.

Fitted black high-necked blouse:

If you’re looking to create an unforgettable style statement for any upcoming events or parties then, you must take some major saree with full sleeves blouse designs with fashion inspiration from none other than the fabulous fashion icon i.e. Deepika Padukone.

Further, you must elevate the alluring black look with a fabulous full-sleeved blouse, which is bound to always give an elegant and stylish touch to your striking party-ready look. You can elevate such a simple full sleeve blouse design with an elegant high neckline, with statement jewelry and glam makeup.

Bright orange embroidered blouse:

Are you planning to rock the bright and vibrant orange look with a side of ethnic allure for an upcoming event or celebration then, you really must take some style inspiration from Aditi Rao Hydari’s recent beautiful and bold ensemble.

You can elevate the look with a pretty and form-fitting full-sleeved blouse design perfect. Even the delicately embroidered piece with gorgeous embroidery at the edge of her stylish sleeves was just beautiful. You can also go for a backless blouse. Do add some charming accessories to complete the mesmerizing look.

Black sculpted velvet blouse:

Velvet is one such fabric that can basically make any ensemble look super luxurious. So, if you’re looking to serve opulence with a side of gorgeousness at the next party or event then, you must take some major ethnic style saree with full sleeve blouse inspiration from Kriti Sanon.

You can effortlessly go with a pretty velvet plain full sleeve blouse design, with a sculpted neckline and a body-hugging silhouette, to add some panache to such looks. Remember to add some statement accessories and alluring makeup to complete the beyond-incredible look. You can also wear matching heels to elevate the look.

Sequin-laden glittery blouse:

Do you have a star-studded wedding to attend soon? Well, then trust us, nothing can be better than going for a glitter formal saree with a full sleeve blouse. Pretty sequinned pieces are perfect for such ceremonies. This is exactly what Kareena Kapoor Khan was able to serve, recently.

You can do such an awesome net saree with a statement-worthy sheer sequin-laden blouse with nature-inspired intricate embroidery. The sophisticated high neckline of this pretty full sleeve blouse design was also just awesome. It helped the diva flaunt her well-toned frame. You must add some minimalistic accessories to complete the look.

Sheer red embroidered blouse:

Are you a huge fan of incomparably stylish red-colored sarees with full sleeve blouses and want to make a fashion-forward mark for the next party? Well, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had got your back with her fiery, femme, and fabulous drape. The sheer saree with a multicolored printed ruffled edge was also a total work of art.

You can effortlessly elevate such bright and beautiful drapes with a classy sheer full-sleeved blouse with intricate nature-inspired embroidery. The deep and plunging neckline of the blouse also added an alluring twist to the piece. You can also add minimalistic accessories with a natural-looking makeup look to rock the look.

So, there you have it. With these 7 inspiring full sleeve blouse designs donned by Bollywood celebrities, you have a treasure trove of ideas to elevate your ethnic wear this summer. From bold prints to delicate embroidery and everything in between, there's a perfect full sleeve blouse waiting to add a touch of magic to your ethnic look.

So, it’s time to go ahead, experiment, and create a show-stopping ensemble that reflects your unique style. Which one of these amazing celebrity-approved gorgeous blouse designs is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

