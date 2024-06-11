Jatt & Juliet 3 Trailer OUT: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa return with double the laughter and love

The cinematic season of love and laughter is here! Punjab’s most loved on-screen couple Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa have arrived with the third part of their hit franchise Jatt & Juliet. Earlier in the day, the makers dropped the trailer of the same and it’s no less than an entertainment ride all cinephiles often crave.

Jatt & Juliet 3 trailer out

Love, laughter, and high-octane drama – the trailer for Jatt & Juliet 3 has it all! It has been almost a decade since the last part of this franchise came and fans were waiting with their hearts in hand for the ongoing frenzy. The released trailer is filled with unexpected twists topped up with a blanket of love and laughter.

The fans have flooded social media with their reaction to the trailer and are feeling absolutely nostalgic. One user wrote, “So Finally after a long break Shappata x Shappatan is here. Mainu Mera School Time Wapis Mil Gaya Jeeve.. Thank you Speed Records & Team.” Another added, “This looks, even more, funnier and more interesting than the older sequels”.

The third one said, “EXCITED TO SEE THEM AGAIN ON BIG SCREEN TOGETHER.” Watch the buzzing trailer here:-

More about Jatt & Juliet 3

Written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, this heartwarming tale is a laugh-out-loud comedy laced with heart-tugging moments. It has been topped with some breathtaking visuals shot across picturesque locations in India and the UK. It’s a Jaani musical bringing back actors Rana Ranbir and BN Sharma as the most loved jodi of Shampy and his father.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jatt & Juliet 3 also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardip Gill, Mohini Toor, and Sukh Pindiala. Produced by Balvinder Singh, Dinesh Auluck, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh under the banner of White Hill Studios & Speed Records, Jatt & Juliet 3 is set to release in over 500 theaters across 70+ cities on June 27th, 2024.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie which saw a direct-to-digital release was loved massively by the audiences globally. Earlier this year, he was also seen in Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and Tabu starrer Crew.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa recreate Heeramandi's 'ek baar dekh lijiye' with hilarious twist