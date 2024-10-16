Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 26: nostalgic Kajol shares throwback PICS with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji; says she still feels the 'same’

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been a landmark in Kajol's career. As the movie celebrates its 26th anniversary, Kajol shared a heartfelt post expressing how she still feels the same while filming as she did years ago during the making of the movie. She posted some pictures of her character Anjali from the film, which received a special response from the film's production house.

Today, on October 16, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a special post recalling her iconic character Anjali from the film. It included pictures with Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul and Rani Mukerji as Tina, making her and the fans all the more nostalgic.

Along with the pictures, the actress penned a special caption and explained how she still feels like she did then. For the unversed, her role as a bubbly and emotional girl in the film remains iconic. However, the actress admits that she has grown up over 26 years.

Take a look:

She wrote, "Still feeling the same…even tho I seem to have grown up 26 years later!" Further, her hashtags were a highlight because they included ‘Anjali's popular line from the film, 'Rahul is a cheater.'

The post received a comment from Dharma Productions, which produced the film. They recalled a line from the film's song dedicated to her role that read, "Dekho ye pagli bilkul na badli yeh toh wohi deewani hai—26 years later!" with a love-filled emoji.

Apart from them, fans expressed their admiration for Kajol’s character and her chemistry with SRK in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One fan asked in the comment section, "When will we see you again on-screen with Shah Rukh Khan?" Another fan wrote, "This movie and you in it shaped who I am. You made me feel so seen and like I had a place in the world. Kkhh was my happy place, a safe haven. Thank you for 26 years of pyaar and dosti."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2. The actress is now filming for an upcoming action-thriller Maharagni- Queen of Queens.

